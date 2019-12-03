People underestimating 'angry kids,' says Greta Thunberg

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks upon her arrival at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

LISBON (Reuters) - People are failing to grasp the anger of the younger generation in the face of a changing climate, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday.

“People are underestimating the force of angry kids,” Thunberg told a crowd of reporters and supporters. “They’re angry and frustrated.”

The 16-year-old activist spoke after arriving at a port in Lisbon, where she disembarked after more than two weeks spent crossing the Atlantic in a catamaran.

Thunberg said she would spend a few days in Lisbon before making her way to Madrid, where the COP25 climate summit is currently underway, where she would work to ensure the “voices of future generations” are heard.