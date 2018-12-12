Climate Conference Notebook: avoid micro issues, Poland says

KATOWICE, Poland (Reuters) - Talks billed as the most important U.N. conference since the Paris 2015 deal on climate change are in their crucial final week in Katowice, the capital of Poland’s Silesian coal mining district.

The aim is to meet an end-of-year deadline for agreeing a rule book on how to enforce action to limit further warming of the planet.

Below is a look at the mood around the event, held in a sprawl of temporary passageways and meeting rooms next to the Spodek, a flying-saucer-shaped sports and concert venue built on the site of the former Katowice coal mine.

TEXT LANGUAGE BATTLES

Negotiating teams have been asked to produce a more concise draft text on the rules for implementing the Paris Agreement this morning, but work continues.

Last night, Michal Kurtyka, the Polish president of the talks, said time was precious and delegates needed to find language which was acceptable to all.

“So I urge you - look at the big picture and avoid micro issues. Do not add text, subtract text. Don’t add brackets, subtract (words like) ‘the’,” he said.

Grappling over the language used in texts usually occurs at such talks, but time is running out to get a draft in a more concise format for ministers to work with in their high-level negotiations.

“We are concerned that the environmental integrity of the Paris rule book has been weakened gradually... We want to make it very clear that a Swiss cheese rule book is unacceptable,” said Greenpeace’s Li Shuo.

THREE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Today marks the three-year anniversary of the adoption of the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement. Around 190 countries overcame political differences to agree to limit global warming to “well below 2 degrees” Celsius and as close to 1.5C as possible to prevent dangerous effects of climate change such as extreme weather and rising sea levels.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres returned to Katowice on Wednesday for the high-level talks and is expected to try to fill a leadership void and urge countries to strengthen their national targets by 2020.

“Failing here in Katowice would send a disastrous message to those who stand ready to shift to a green economy ... so I urge you to find common ground that will allow us to show the world that we are listening, that we care,” Guterres told delegates at the conference.

“To waste this opportunity would compromise our last best chance to stop runaway climate change. It would not only be immoral, it would be suicidal,” he said.

END BETS

Conference participants, including many ministers, are starting to bet on when this conference will end. None is optimistic an agreement will be reached by Friday evening, when the conference is formally scheduled to close.

Most COPs have continued overnight and into the weekend in previous years. Last year’s COP in Bonn, Germany, reached an agreement early on Sunday morning.

Many delegates have told Reuters they are hopeful of an outcome by Saturday or early Sunday so they can go home to be with their families in the run-up to Christmas.

At the back of many participants' minds is that there are only two weekends left until Christmas.