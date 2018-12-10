PGNiG eyes more upstream projects outside Poland: CEO

KATOWICE, Poland (Reuters) - Poland’s dominant gas firm PGNiG plans to develop more upstream projects abroad as selling gas from its own production is more profitable than from other supplies, Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak said on Monday.

Most of the gas PGNiG sells to private clients and companies comes from Russia’s Gazprom under a contract which expires in 2022 and which Poland does not plan to extend.

To reduce its reliance on Russian gas, Poland has increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports to a terminal on the Baltic Sea and plans to build a gas pipeline to Norway, the Baltic Pipe, to be able to receive gas from the North Sea.

“Our own gas, produced on the basis of our concessions, either at home or abroad, is most profitable for us. This is why we want to have concessions in different parts of the world ... the Norwegian shelf is such a place,” Wozniak told Reuters.

In October PGNiG agreed to buy Equinor’s 42.38 percent stake in the Tommeliten Alpha gas and condensate field in Norway, a move that will help it increase gas output in Norway by 0.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year from 2024.

“We are very pleased with the latest acquisition and we plan further ones,” Wozniak said. PGNiG is looking at upstream projects globally and “in two specific places it is looking very seriously,” the CEO said, without providing details.

The company plans to increase its gas output in Norway to 2.5 bcm by 2022 from 0.55 bcm in 2017. The Baltic Pipe’s capacity will be 10 bcm a year and PGNiG plans to buy the remaining volumes based on contracts it is negotiating.

“... In this way we will replace the Russian supplies,” Wozniak said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Katowice, the heart of Poland’s coal mining region, Wozniak reiterated that PGNiG plans to invest 7.5 billion zlotys by 2022 in infrastructure that will connect more clients to the gas grid so that they can chose to use power based on gas.

PGNiG does not plan though to sell its share in PGG, Poland’s biggest coal producer, as the investment in PGG brings “very good results” and the miner might pay out dividend for 2019, Wozniak said.