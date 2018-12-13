Britain willing to host U.N. climate talks in 2020: minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Minister of State for Energy Claire Perry arrives in Downing Street, London, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

KATOWICE, Poland (Reuters) - Britain is willing to host United Nations climate talks in 2020, the country’s energy minister said on Thursday, as it seeks to establish a lead role in the fight against global warming after it leaves the European Union.

Speaking at the current round of talks in Poland, business, energy and industrial strategy minister Claire Perry, said she had written to the U.N. to express the government’s interest in hosting the conference in 2020.

That is the year that the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement comes into force and when countries need to present new plans for more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions cuts.

The host will be decided next year, with Italy having also expressed an interest.

Under U.N. rules, next year it will be the turn of Latin American or Caribbean country to host the event. Costa Rica and Chile are among the frontrunners but discussions are ongoing over financing.