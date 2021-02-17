Breakingviews - BlackRock can push harder on climate change

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - BlackRock’s long road to green leadership has passed another milestone. The $9 trillion asset manager on Wednesday said it would require companies which emit lots of carbon dioxide to set nearer-term targets for cutting greenhouse gases, as well as more fully disclosing their true emissions. That’s progress, but BlackRock can still go further.

A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018.

The latest steps from the company led by Larry Fink help clear up a few of the uncertainties from his latest letter to company chief executives, published last month. Some lobbyists had wondered exactly what BlackRock’s chairman and chief executive meant when he said that companies should “disclose a plan for how their business model will be compatible with a net zero economy”. The fund manager’s latest edict suggests he expects heavy-polluting companies to set short- and medium-term targets for reducing emissions of carbon dioxide, rather than vague ones for 2050. They will also have to disclose the carbon discharged when customers use their products, rather than just the emissions from their production processes.

This adds to the impression that BlackRock’s green turn is more than just a marketing manoeuvre. In December the group increased the number of carbon-intensive companies its stewardship team focuses on to over 1,000, from 440. It has put 191 of them on notice that it will vote against their management teams if they don’t improve their green ideas. Managers of BlackRock’s $400 billion of actively managed equity funds will be able to sell the stocks of persistent refuseniks.

Even so, BlackRock remains in a sort of green limbo. Though it says it will be minded to vote more aggressively against climate slowcoaches, the proof will only come after the next round of annual shareholder meetings. Until then, sceptics will wonder why the world’s largest asset manager continues to aim for limiting global warming to “well below 2 degrees Celsius” from pre-industrial levels, rather than the more planet-friendly 1.5 degrees. They might also want to know why BlackRock doesn’t name the companies on its hit list, and why it doesn’t push for customer-emissions data from other big industries like banking. Some European fund managers require companies to set what they call “science-based targets” – independently vetted pathways to net zero. BlackRock still doesn’t.

But Fink has other levers he could pull. BlackRock oversees $4 trillion of equities invested in index-tracking funds. The fund manager cannot sell shares of persistent climate laggards without threatening its obligation to track the index. However, it doesn’t follow that Fink is powerless.

According to index provider MSCI’s latest annual report, BlackRock is the company’s biggest single client, supplying 11.5% of its revenue. Imagine if Fink and a host of like-minded fund managers demanded that MSCI remove the most egregious green offenders from the benchmark indexes tracked by passive funds worth trillions of dollars. The funds would then have to sell.

Sceptics might protest that such a move would undermine the integrity of indexes. But BlackRock already seems sanguine about this. The company devoted some of its letter to clients in January to flagging so-called “tilted” funds which weed out heavy carbon emitters. Fink could also reasonably claim that this sort of action will help shield customers from exposure to companies which fail to adapt to a net zero world.

BlackRock also has precedent for leaning on index providers. In 2018 it wrote to MSCI to request that the company retain in its indexes shares of companies with unequal voting rights, such as technology group Snap, despite proposals to exclude them. The dual-class shares stayed.

The usual argument against divestment is that selling stocks will just drive assets into the hands of privately held owners or companies from countries which care less about climate change. A related concern is that if capital-starved western polluters go bust, dirtier developing-world rivals might seize their market positions. The focus on equities also detracts from the fact that heavy carbon emitters are much more dependent on bank debt and bonds for funding.

Still, this doesn’t mean BlackRock should do nothing. The risk of being evicted from an index could be a last-resort stick with which to beat the biggest laggards. Armed with this threat, BlackRock’s stewardship team could press slowcoaches into making credible plans to reduce carbon emissions. And BlackRock’s $1 trillion actively managed debt portfolio gives Fink scope to push the climate-change agenda in credit markets too.

If BlackRock took all of these steps, it could lay claim to be a green leader. Right now, there’s more to do.