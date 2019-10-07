London police arrest 135 climate change protesters

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Metropolitan Police have arrested 135 people taking part in protests organized by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion, the police said on Monday.

Activists were blocking roads, bridges and squares all over London’s government district of Westminster to call on the government to take urgent action to curb carbon emissions.

“As of 12:30hrs today (1130 GMT) there have been a total of 135 arrests,” the Metropolitan Police said in a tweet.