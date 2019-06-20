British parliament to hold Citizens' Assembly on climate crisis

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers will hold a Citizens’ Assembly to gather views on how to meet its newly-strengthened emissions targets, parliament announced on Thursday, in response to growing public unease over the climate crisis.

Although the assembly, to be held over several weekends this autumn, would have no independent powers, legislators said its deliberations would inform broader discussion over how Britain can deliver on a commitment to reach net zero carbon by 2050.

“Ending our contribution to climate change can be the defining decision of our generation in fulfilling our responsibility to the next,” Greg Clark, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, said in a statement.

“But it will require the effort of a generation to deliver it.”

Industrialized countries have started to make increased use of Citizens Assemblies, to serve both as pressure valves on contentious issues and to mobilize support for decisions that legislatures driven by election cycles might struggle to pass.

Participants are often chosen to reflect the wider population in terms of demographics such as age, gender, ethnicity, class and sometimes political attitudes. They have been used in Ireland, Canada, Australia and the United States.

Britain became the first major economy to enshrine a net zero carbon target into law last week, a move that would imply profound and rapid transformation in sectors from energy and transport to food, farming and housing.

Although government decisions to support fracking, back a third runway at Heathrow and cut subsidies to the solar industry, have raised questions about its commitment to a low-carbon world, some industries see big gains from energy transition.

“I hope the Citizens Assembly will demonstrate that, when all is considered, there is strong public support – even demand - for the Government to take the action necessary to deliver the benefits of net zero by 2050,” said Rachel Reeves, chair of parliament’s business, energy and industrial strategy committee.

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion has demanded the government convene a Citizens Assembly to address the climate emergency, but wants it to be chosen by lot and given real decision-making power. The group said the announcement was a “first step” toward giving people a voice.

“However, we cannot pretend that this is a legitimate assembly with real or legislative power,” it said in a statement. “A half-arsed attempt at a Citizens’ Assembly will doom the process and the results.”