January 31, 2020

Extinction Rebellion stage climate protest at McKinsey's London office

Extinction Rebellion climate change activist wears a face mask of McKinsey Global Managing Partner Kevin Sneader outside the company's head office in London, Britain January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest outside McKinsey & Company’s London office on Friday to demand the consulting firm use its influence over companies and governments to drive far-reaching action on climate change.

At least 30 protesters gathered outside the building holding banners emblazoned with slogans such as “Business As Usual = Death” and “No More Green Wash, Act Now,” according to a Reuters photographer on the scene.

