London police arrest 276 climate change protestors

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Metropolitan Police said on Monday it had so far arrested 267 people taking part in demonstrations organized by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion.

Thousands of climate-change protesters took to the streets in cities around the world on Monday, launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions and avert an ecological disaster.

“As of 1815hrs today (1715 GMT), 276 people have been arrested as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests in London,” the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.