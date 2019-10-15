UK says it is leading on climate and protests should not disrupt lives

LONDON (Reuters) - After climate-change protests in London, Britain said on Tuesday that it was already leading the world on addressing climate damage and that while activists had a right to peaceful protest, they should not disrupt people’s day-to-day lives.

Activists, including one of the founders of Extinction Rebellion, targeted Britain’s transport ministry in central London on Tuesday to protest against a proposed high-speed rail project known as HS2.

“The UK is already taking world-leading action to combat climate change as the first major economy to legislate to end our contribution to global warming entirely by 2050,” a government spokeswoman said.

“While we share people’s concerns about global warming, and respect the right to peaceful protest, it should not disrupt people’s day-to-day lives.”

Britain aims to have almost every car and van on its roads to be zero-emission by 2050.