Britain would hold 2020 U.N. climate talks in Glasgow

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth Claire Perry is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday it would hold United Nations’ climate talks next year in Glasgow, Scotland, if its bid to host them is successful.

Britain said in June it would bid to host the talks which will take place at the end of 2020, the year the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement comes into force and when countries need to present new plans for more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions cuts.

The conference would be held at Glasgow’s Scottish Events Campus, in a boost for Scottish business investment, the government said.

“As one of the UK’s most sustainable cities, with a record for hosting high-profile international events, Glasgow is the right choice to showcase the UK’s commitment to the environment,” said Claire Perry, the former clean energy minister who will become the UK President of COP26 if Britain wins the bid.

The two-week summit would be the largest Britain has ever hosted, with up to 30,000 delegates and world leaders expected to attend.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has yet to make a decision on which country will host the 2020 talks.