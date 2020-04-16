Factbox: Big Oil's varied climate targets

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell deepened its climate ambitions on Thursday, saying it plans to become a net-zero emissions company by 2050, including emissions from the use of the oil and gas products it sells.

This is a more ambitious target than that of rival Eni which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 in absolute terms.

It is also broader in scope than that of BP and Repsol, which have a net zero carbon target by 2050 that applies only to the life cycle of all barrels they produce.

The world’s top oil and gas companies sell to customers such as motorists and airlines more oil and gas products than they produce and refine themselves by buying from third parties.

All these targets depend on offset markets as well as carbon capture and storage technology not yet used on a commercial scale.

Investors and analysts say the various greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets and plans announced by the world’s top oil and gas companies are difficult to compare.

Intensity-based targets measure the amount of GHG emissions such as methane or carbon dioxide per unit of energy or barrel of oil and gas produced. That means that absolute emissions can rise with growing production, even if the headline intensity metric falls.