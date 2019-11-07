Factbox: Heat is on to bring cooling to 1 billion people without it

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Access to cooling technologies is crucial for reasons far beyond just staying comfortable on a hot day.

As global temperatures continue to creep upward as a result of climate change, a little over 1 billion people face threats because they lack cooling methods, said a report released on Thursday by international body Sustainable Energy for All.

Access to air conditioning and cool spaces is important to avoid heatstroke and other health impacts, it said.

But cooling is also crucial to protect life-saving vaccines that need refrigeration, keep food safe and help farmers stop their produce from spoiling.

Here are some facts from the report:

Source: “Chilling Prospects: Tracking Sustainable Cooling for All 2019” report from Sustainable Energy for All and the Kigali Cooling Efficiency Program