EU can deploy Green Deal despite Poland left out of 2050 target - France

European Union flags fly near the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday to work towards the objective of convincing Poland to back a deal on climate neutrality by 2050 at a summit in June next year, the French presidency said. [nL8N28M6XR]

The EU’s executive European Commission will nonetheless deploy its new “Green Deal” plan in the coming weeks, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said, despite Poland being left out for now.

“Without waiting, this agreement will allow the Commission to deploy its Green Deal in the coming weeks,” the Elysee said.