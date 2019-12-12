Latest EU summit draft would leave Poland out of 2050 target - sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The latest proposal for an EU summit decision on achieving climate neutrality by 2050 would leave Poland out of the target, according to two officials and a diplomat with the bloc who spoke under condition of anonymity.

A previous draft decision said the bloc “endorses the objective of achieving a climate-neutral EU by 2050”. But it was opposed by Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

According to the sources, the latest proposal aimed at sealing an agreement on the matter after eight hours of talks would add another paragraph reading: “One member state, at this stage, cannot commit (to) this objective as far as it is concerned, and the European (Union) will come back to this in June 2020.”