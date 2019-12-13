Poland exempted from 2050 climate neutrality - PM

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes pose for a family photo at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he secured an exemption from 2050 climate neutrality for Poland in what he described as “difficult” talks at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels. [nL8N28M1GT]

He said generous funding for economic transition was promised for regions “most affected” by phasing out fossil fuels and that the EU explicitly recognized nuclear energy as admissible as the bloc pushes to reduce emissions.