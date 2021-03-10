Kerry says Paris Agreement signatories not doing enough to limit global warming

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during a joint news conference with French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (not seen) after a meeting at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said at a joint news conference with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire that the world was not doing enough to respect the Paris Agreement commitments to limit global warming.

Asked about the possibility of introducing a carbon border tax, he said the new U.S. administration had not yet decided on that.

“Whether or not we think that is the right tool or not we have not yet been able to sit down and evaluate that. Our friends from France are planning to do a deep dive on it, that could be very constructive and we look forward to hearing from them,” he said.