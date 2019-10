French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire delivers a speech during the Pledging Conference of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for the First Replenishment in Paris, France, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Donor governments pledged $9.8 billion in fresh financing for the Green Climate Fund, set up to help developing nations tackle global warming, the head of France’s Treasury said on Friday.

Environmental and development funds like Oxfam had hoped that the pledging conference in Paris would raise as much as $15 billion to help meet developing countries’ needs.