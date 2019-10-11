German government to hike tax on European flights to 11.25 euros: Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government plans to increase taxes on flights within Europe to 11.25 euros ($12.38) from 7.50 euros in an effort to step up its climate protection measures, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing a document from the finance ministry.

According to the report, the German government also intends to increase taxes on medium-distance flights to 30 euros, while taxes on long-haul flights would rise to 54 euros.

A document seen by Reuters earlier this month showed that the government was planning to hike takes to 10.43 euros for European flights. That document showed the tax on medium haul flights would rise to 32.57 euros from 23.43 euros while the tax on long-haul flights would increase to 58.63 euros from 42.18 euros.