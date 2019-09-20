Germany to raise incentives for buying electric cars: climate policy document

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will raise incentives for buying electric cars under its new climate plan, as well as raising road tolls for trucks from 2023 and pumping money into rail operator Deutsche Bahn, a climate policy document seen by Reuters showed.

All proceeds from a new carbon dioxide (CO2) pricing system will be re-invested in climate protection or given back to citizens in form of financial relief, the document showed.

The package sets out plans to raise the price for auctioning CO2 certificates to a range of 35-60 to euros per tonne in 2026, the document showed. The federal government will issue “green/sustainability bonds” under the plan, according to the document.