German climate plan envisages more investment, renewables growth

BERLIN (Reuters) - Investment by German industry should rise by an extra 9.3 billion euros ($10.19 billion) to 2030 under the government’s climate plan, boosting total economic output by half a percentage point, according to a draft seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The plan, implementing the landmark climate deal reached by coalition parties last week, envisages almost half the extra investment, or 4.5 billion euros, coming from public subsidies. In total, the plan could create 13,700 new jobs.

The draft also sets out plans for an accelerated build-out of renewable electricity generation, with onshore wind and solar energy output set to rise by a gigawatt more each year than previously planned.