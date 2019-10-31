German court rejects farmers' climate lawsuit, appeal possible

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit brought by three farming families and the Greenpeace environmental pressure group against the German government’s climate policies, saying that they had no legal grounds to bring the action.

The farmers had argued that Berlin was violating their rights by doing too little to tackle climate change and that the government had gone back on earlier commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions more quickly.

Berlin’s Administrative Court said they did not have sufficient basis to bring the action, since the government had leeway in deciding how it wished to protect the families’ constitutional right to private property. The plaintiffs can appeal the ruling.