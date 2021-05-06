Global carbon pricing system would be desirable, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a virtual event as part of the 12th Petersberg Climate Dialogue conference in Berlin, Germany May 6, 2021. Filip Singer/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - It would be very desirable to have a global carbon pricing system, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that carbon pricing is a very effective instrument for steering emissions.

“From my point of view, it would be very desirable if we also had a CO2 price worldwide, which would have to be introduced step by step,” Merkel told the Petersberg Climate Dialogue climate summit by videolink.