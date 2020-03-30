Japan keeps greenhouse gas target, eyes further cuts

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has kept unchanged its target, set in 2015, of a cut of 26% in greenhouse gas emissions by the fiscal year ending in March 2031, from levels seen in fiscal 2013, the environment ministry said on Monday.

In its five-year review, the ministry said that while making sure Japan hits the target, the government will also work to exceed the goal and achieve a further reduction.

After submitting the review outcome to the United Nations, Japan plans to send a further notice before the next U.N. climate summit, due in Glasgow in November, to reflect Tokyo’s reduction effort, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said.

“We’ve agreed to start looking into ways to cut emissions further than the 2015 promise ... I believe, given various constraints we face, what we are submitting is the best possible outcome,” Koizumi told a news conference.

Ministry officials said it was unclear if a more aggressive numerical target would be included in the notice.

Japan faces a dilemma, as it wants both to be recognized as a leader on climate change but also to keep open its options to use coal, widely regarded as dirty fuel, for power generation in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.