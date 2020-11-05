U.S. withdrawal from Paris Agreement extremely regrettable, Japan says

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is extremely regrettable, Japan’s top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

“The climate change issue isn’t something of a single country, it should be addressed by the entire international community,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato told reporters.

“From that point of view, it’s extremely regrettable that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement now,” he said.