Dutch climate policies set to fall short of 2030 goals: advisory body

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands looks set to miss its goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade, the country’s main environmental advisory body said on Friday.

Emissions would be 43% to 48% below 1990 levels by 2030, if recently announced policies on climate change are all fully implemented on time, research institute PBL said.

That would be less than the 49% target that Dutch authorities have set for 2030. The EU-wide goal for CO2 emissions over the next 10 years is a 40% cut.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by John Stonestreet

