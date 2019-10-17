Climate-change protesters disrupt London rush hour, angering commuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate-change activists disrupted rail services in London on Thursday, sparking a clash between angry commuters and a protester who had climbed onto the roof of a London Underground train during rush hour.

Extinction Rebellion is in the second week of a fresh civil disobedience campaign that has targeted government buildings, a local airport and financial institutions such as BlackRock to highlight the threat posed by global warming.

Protesters said they wanted to draw attention to the widespread loss of human life, mass extinction of species and threat to food supplies foreseen by scientists unless the world moves to cut carbon emissions and restore collapsing ecosystems.

“I’m doing this primarily for my grandchildren,” said Phil Kingston, 83, who had glued himself to a Docklands Light Railway train at Shadwell station in east London, and has been arrested multiple times at previous protests. “I’m just here to ring an alarm bell, to wake people up and say please open your eyes.”

The plan to halt trains was opposed by many Extinction Rebellion activists who feared that it would undermine public sympathy among Londoners, already sharply divided over the group’s disruptive strategy.

Footage showed protesters unfurling a banner on top of a stationary London Underground carriage at Canning Town before commuters on a crowded platform began shouting insults and pelting one of them with food.

The protestor then tried to kick away a commuter who clambered onto the carriage to drag him down. After a brief struggle the protestor was pulled to the platform, where he was swallowed by a crowd of people shoving and shouting before a member of the Tube staff intervened to restore order.

“The crowd became hostile very quickly due to wanting to go to work. I sympathize with the aims of Extinction Rebellion but this was an own goal,” said Turan Basri, 57, an environmental health manager, who witnessed the incident.

“Canning Town is a very working class area. Seeing what they perceived to be middle-class protesters preventing working class people from earning a living didn’t go down well,” Basri said.

British Transport Police said four arrests were made at Stratford and Canning Town stations, while specialist teams were working to remove four other protesters at Shadwell Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station.

The London mayor, police and commuters condemned Extinction Rebellion for snarling public transport.

“This illegal action is extremely dangerous, counterproductive and is causing unacceptable disruption to Londoners who use public transport to get to work,” said Mayor Sadiq Khan. “It is also an unfair burden on our already overstretched police officers.”

Rising to prominence in April when it occupied four sites in London for 11 days, the year-old Extinction Rebellion group wants governments to hand power to “Citizens Assemblies” to agree economic and social changes to tackle climate change.

Critics say the movement is proposing what amounts to the overthrow of the existing order without any clear idea of what would follow, and that the world still needs fossil fuels.

People look at Extinction Rebellion protesters glued onto the train at the Shadwell DLR station in London, Britain in this still image obtained from social media video dated October 17, 2019. TWITTER @MAXIMUS3005/via REUTERS

In an attempt to stop the disruption, police in London ordered a halt to all of the group’s protests on Monday, but Extinction Rebellion activists have widely flouted the ban.

Police said on Wednesday 1,642 people had been arrested after action targeting the Treasury building, companies such as Google, financial institutions also including Barclays and asset manager BlackRock, and City Airport.

Extinction Rebellion says more than 1,400 of its supporters have also been arrested in 20 cities around the world since Oct. 7, including in New York, Brussels, Melbourne and Toronto.