FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev speaks during the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerand June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that he had signed a government resolution on the 2015 Paris Agreement to tackle climate change, a step towards ratifying the accord, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia has not yet ratified the landmark global climate deal.