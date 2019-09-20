Young climate strikers 'drop dead' at Thai environment ministry

BANGKOK (Reuters) - More than 200 young people in Thailand stormed into the environment ministry and dropped to the ground feigning death as they demanded government action on climate change along with thousands of strikers around the world.

The young strikers were chanting “Save our Earth” as they marched into the government compound, before lying down on the ground to play dead.

“This is what will happen if we don’t act on climate change now,” said one of the strike leaders, Nanticha Ocharoenchai, 21.

“Today we are demanding that the Thai government declare a climate emergency and stop using fossil fuel.”

Young children were seen carrying placards in one hand and holding a parent’s hands in the other.

“We’re young, but we’re not dumb. We know it’s happening. We need change. We demand better,’ said activist Ralyn “Lilly” Satidtanasarn, 11.

“I’ll take my exams when you take action,” another young protestor said.

An official at the Ministry of Natural Resource and Environment was supportive of the student action.

“This is how the young people express their concerns, which we deem as a good sign and not at all a nuisance,” Adisorn Noochdumrong, deputy permanent secretary of the ministry, told Reuters.