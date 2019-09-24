12 global initiatives to beat back climate threats

BARCELONA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Close to 30 global initiatives to ramp up action on climate change were unveiled or expanded at the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York, the United Nations said.

Bringing together governments, businesses, development banks, cities and green groups, they cover everything from zero-carbon buildings to cleaning up air pollution and a platform for poor countries to access international finance for clean energy.

Here are 12, announced alongside commitments by about 65 countries to upgrade their climate plans, with the aim of upping the world’s chance of reducing planet-warming emissions to net zero by mid-century and meeting agreed temperature limits:

