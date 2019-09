FILE PHOTO: Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BOE) speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, U.S., September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Monday that the financial sector must transform its management of climate risk, warning that global warming would prompt reassessments of the value of every single financial asset.

“Climate disclosure must become comprehensive, climate risk management must be transformed, and sustainable investing must go mainstream,” Carney told a United Nations climate summit.