Switzerland's RAM Active Investments launches climate-change fund

PARIS (Reuters) - RAM Active Investments, a Geneva-based investment firm with around $3.1 billion of assets under management, has launched a fund focused on climate-change, as increasing numbers of firms move into environmental, societal and governance (ESG) fields.

RAM Active Investments said its ‘Global Sustainable Equities Fund’ was aimed at tackling the climate emergency and providing an active investment strategy with strong ESG standards, via methods such as investing in firms with low-carbon output.

British-based funds focusing on environmental, social and governance issues saw record inflows of 362 million pounds ($472 million) in July, according to data from fund network Calastone earlier this week.