Varied ESG targets of big mining companies

(Reuters) - With mining responsible for an estimated 4-7% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally, the sector is under pressure from environmental activists and shareholders and faces the possible withdrawal of financing and insurance for mines viewed as contributing to climate change.
Glencore plans to become a net-zero emission company by 2050, including emissions from the use of the products it sells.
Rivals such as Anglo American, BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale SA have set similar GHG reduction targets.
However, such plans are difficult to compare due to a varied mix of commodities produced and the challenge of tracking customers’ emissions.
