France's Macron proposes appointment of UN climate security envoy

French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a debate at "La Ferme d'Etaules" farm during an official one-day trip to Burgundy focused on agricultural issues, in Etaules, France, February 23, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council should consider appointing a special envoy for climate security to coordinate the council’s efforts in this area, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

“The fight against climate change and for the protection of the environment is a matter of peace and security ... I call on the Security Council to take on these issues as part of its mandate,” Macron told a virtual meeting of the 15-member council on climate-related risks to international peace and security.