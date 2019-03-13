Dutch to introduce 'reasonable' corporate tax on carbon dioxide

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government intends to introduce a tax on carbon dioxide for companies, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

Rutte did not detail the plan, which would be on top of the European Union’s current Emission Trading System. He said the tax would be “reasonable” and was needed in order to ensure that companies bear a fair share of the costs of meeting emission reduction targets.

Rutte’s statement follows a report that found the country’s current plans are not sufficient to meet climate goals in 2030.