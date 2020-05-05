French energy major Total targets net zero emissions by 2050

FILE PHOTO: Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne attends a hearing of French parliament's economic commission at the National Assembly in Paris, France, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy major Total (TOTF.PA) said on Tuesday that it plans to cut its carbon emissions, with the aim of reaching net zero emissions from its operations and its energy products sold to customers in Europe by 2050 or sooner.

“Energy markets are changing, driven by climate change, technology and societal expectations. Total is committed to helping solve the dual challenge of providing more energy with fewer emissions,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.