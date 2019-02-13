Clinigen agrees to buy U.S. rights to Novartis' cancer drug Proleukin

(Reuters) - British pharmaceutical firm Clinigen Group Plc said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire the U.S. rights to Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG’s skin and lung cancer drug Proleukin for a total of $210 million, including some future payments.

The deal will give Clinigen global rights to the drug and the company expects the deal to add to its profitability this year, and forecast a growth in adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December.

(This story corrects headline and paragraphs 1 and 2 to clarify that deal has been agreed but not yet completed)