Firefighters put out blaze at Clintons' property in Chappaqua, New York

(Reuters) - Firefighters put out a blaze on Wednesday at a Secret Service building on the property of the home of former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York, police and a Clinton spokesman said.

There were no injuries in the fire, said Sergeant Arthur Mendoza of the New Castle Police Department, adding he could not immediately provide more details.

Nick Merrill, a spokesman for Hillary Clinton, said on Twitter that the Secret Service facility where the fire broke out was not connected to the house. The Clintons were not home, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. The U.S. Secret Service spokesman could not immediately be reached.

The local Journal News, citing radio transmissions from emergency services, said the fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. and was quickly extinguished. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The Clintons purchased the five-bedroom, 5,232-square-foot (486-square-metre) home for $1.7 million in 1999, the Journal News said. Chappaqua is about 40 miles (64 km) north of New York City.