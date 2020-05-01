Clorox raises forecast, reports 15% rise in quarterly sales

FILE PHOTO: People load Clorox into their car in the Costco parking lot after the first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced in New York State, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Clorox Co (CLX) raised its annual forecast and reported a 15% rise in quarterly sales on Friday as people bought more bleach and other disinfectants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Formula 409 maker’s net sales rose to $1.78 billion from $1.55 billion in the third quarter ended March 31.

Net earnings jumped to $241 million, or $1.89 per share, in the quarter, from $187 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Clorox said it expects full-year sales to rise between 4% and 6%, compared with a prior forecast of a low single-digit decrease to a 1% increase. It also raised its full-year earnings forecast to a range of $6.70 per share to $6.90 per share, from its prior outlook of $6.10 per share to $6.25 per share.