Software maker Freshworks raises $100 million; valuation at $1.5 billion

(Reuters) - U.S. business software provider Freshworks on Tuesday said it raised $100 million from investors led by Sequoia and Accel Partners, giving it a valuation of $1.5 billion and unicorn status.

The latest funding round took the startup’s total capital raised to date to $250 million, Girish Mathrubootham, its co-founder said.

The company, which counts Toshiba and Cisco among its over 150,000 clients, also appointed AppDynamics executive Suresh Seshadri as its chief financial officer. AppDynamics was bought by Cisco for $3.7 billion last year after it filed to go public.

California-based Freshworks competes with Salesforce.com Inc, Servicenow Inc and Atlassian Corp Plc, in offering customer relationship management and analytics software.