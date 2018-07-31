FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
July 31, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Software maker Freshworks raises $100 million; valuation at $1.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. business software provider Freshworks on Tuesday said it raised $100 million from investors led by Sequoia and Accel Partners, giving it a valuation of $1.5 billion and unicorn status.

The latest funding round took the startup’s total capital raised to date to $250 million, Girish Mathrubootham, its co-founder said.

The company, which counts Toshiba and Cisco among its over 150,000 clients, also appointed AppDynamics executive Suresh Seshadri as its chief financial officer. AppDynamics was bought by Cisco for $3.7 billion last year after it filed to go public.

California-based Freshworks competes with Salesforce.com Inc, Servicenow Inc and Atlassian Corp Plc, in offering customer relationship management and analytics software.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.