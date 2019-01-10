Israeli tech firm CloudEndure says it was bought by Amazon

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. technology giant Amazon (AMZN.O) has acquired cloud computing firm CloudEndure, the Israeli company said on Thursday.

CloudEndure said on Twitter it was acquired by Amazon’s cloud computing company, Amazon Web Services (AWS). It did not provide any financial details.

“CloudEndure is now an AWS company. This acquisition expands our ability to deliver innovative and flexible migration, disaster recovery and backup solutions,” it said.

Officials at Amazon and AWS were not available for immediate comment.

Earlier this week Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported that Amazon was looking to buy CloudEndure for $200 million.

Established in 2012, CloudEndure has raised over $18 million from investors including Dell Technologies Capital, VMware, Mitsui, Infosys and Magma Venture Partners.