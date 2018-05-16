Former Uber cyber security chief Sullivan joining Cloudflare

(Reuters) - Former Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] cyber security chief Joe Sullivan is joining internet security firm Cloudflare Inc as its new chief security officer, a spokeswoman for Cloudflare said on Wednesday.

Sullivan was fired from Uber last year over what the ride-hailing firm said was his role in the handling of a 2016 data breach.

Sullivan, who has also worked for Facebook and eBay, said in a blog post bit.ly/2rNJF68 that he was joining Cloudflare as he sought a role in a company that wanted to push security out across the internet.