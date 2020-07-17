Internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare says some customers are 'experiencing issues'

(Reuters) - Internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare said it was in the process of applying a fix after a number of its customers began “experiencing issues” on Friday.

Disruptions percolated across the web late afternoon in the United States and Europe, hitting chat app Discord and retail site Shopify, among several others. Discord said in a message posted to Twitter that “an upstream internet issue” was to blame.

Because sites across the world use Cloudflare to deliver web content to internet users and protect themselves from denial of service attacks, an outage at the San Francisco-based company can have knock-on effects across the globe.

Cloudflare said on Twitter it was “currently investigating” and, in an update posted to its website, said that “the issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”

Calls and messages to the company were not immediately returned.