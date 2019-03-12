Software firm Cloudflare raises $150 million

(Reuters) - Cloudflare Inc, a U.S. startup whose software makes websites more secure and load faster, said on Tuesday it had raised $150 million in the latest funding round, led by global investment firm Franklin Templeton.

The company’s last $110 million funding round in 2014 included investors such as CapitalG (formerly Google Capital), Microsoft Corp, Baidu and Qualcomm.

Cloudflare did not disclose the valuation at which it received the latest funding.

The San Francisco, California-based company had been looking to go public in the first half of this year that could value it at more than $3.5 billion, Reuters had earlier reported citing sources.