CLS buys London office buildings from Aviva for £60 million

LONDON (Reuters) - Property investment firm CLS Holdings CLSH.L is buying three office buildings in London and Southeast Britain for 60 million pounds ($76.90 million) from Aviva Investors AV.L, it said on Monday.

Aviva is one of several investment firms whose property funds have been frozen since March because valuers could not be certain of prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds can now reopen as valuers have lifted a “material uncertainty” clause, but most remain suspended, with some pointing to concern over cash levels and investor flows.