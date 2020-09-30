Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Transportation

Shipping firm CMA CGM suspects data breach in cyber attack

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery container ship sits docked during its official inauguration in Le Havre, France September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Container shipping group CMA CGM suspects a cyber attack affecting its servers led to a data breach, it said on Wednesday.

“We suspect a data breach and are doing everything possible to assess its potential volume and nature,” it said in a statement.

CMA CGM had said on Tuesday that the cyber attack, which it first reported on Monday, had involved malware and had not compromised any of its communications.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up