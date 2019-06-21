British regulator asks Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews

FILE PHOTO: The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California, on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog on Friday asked Facebook and eBay to conduct an urgent review of their websites to stop the sale of fake and misleading online reviews.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said here it has found "troubling evidence" that there was a growing marketplace for misleading reviews on eBay and Facebook sites.

CMA said it found over 100 eBay listings offering fake reviews for sale between November and June, while it also identified 26 Facebook groups where people offered to write fake reviews or businesses recruited people to write them on popular shopping and review sites.

Facebook and eBay were not immediately available for Reuters’ requests for comment outside of business hours.