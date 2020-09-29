Shipping firm CMA CGM says no communications breach in cyber attack

PARIS (Reuters) - Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Tuesday that a cyber attack that affected its servers did not compromise any of its communications.

“All communications to and from the CMA CGM Group are secure, including emails, transmitted files and electronic data interfaces (EDI),” it said in a statement, adding that its maritime and port operations were functioning normally.

It was continuing to offer alternative access for customers after making its e-business website unavailable on Monday in order to prevent the spread of malware, the group said.