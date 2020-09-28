Shipping group CMA CGM says dealing with cyber attack

PARIS (Reuters) - Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Monday it was dealing with a cyber attack impacting its peripheral servers.
The attack did not concern the systems of its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, it added in a statement.
The French-based firm had said in a Twitter post earlier that external access to its IT applications was unavailable, without giving further details.
Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Geert de Clerq, editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.