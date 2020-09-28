Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Transportation

Shipping group CMA CGM says dealing with cyber attack

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery container ship sits docked during its official inauguration in Le Havre, France September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Monday it was dealing with a cyber attack impacting its peripheral servers.

The attack did not concern the systems of its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, it added in a statement.

The French-based firm had said in a Twitter post earlier that external access to its IT applications was unavailable, without giving further details.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Geert de Clerq, editing by Louise Heavens

